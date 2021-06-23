The Realme X7 Max Milky Way variant will go on sale tomorrow for the first since its official launch in India. The smartphone comes in three colour variants - Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way. The former two are already on sale via Flipkart. However, the Milky Way variant will be up for grabs tomorrow at 12 pm IST. The main USP of the handset is MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, as it's the first smartphone to be powered by this chipset in India. Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Smart TV 4K Series Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The handset will come in two storage options - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The 8GB model costs Rs 26,999, while the bigger 12GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999.

The Milky Way variant of the #realmeX7Max5G lets you Xperience the vibrant colours with its 120Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen. This Display gives a pure visual delight. Sale tomorrow at 12 PM. #FutureAtFullSpeed Know more: https://t.co/h7TGHfq1ZM pic.twitter.com/TgkqLa7JAS — realme (@realmeIndia) June 23, 2021

As a part of the first sale offer, the handset will be made available with 10% off on transactions made via HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. The handset will also be available with a no-cost EMI option.

Realme X7 Max Milky Way (Photo Credits: Realme)

In terms of specifications, the Realme X7 Max features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Realme X7 Max Milky Way Model (Photo Credits: Realme)

For photography, there's a triple rear camera module, which consists of a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front 16MP selfie shooter is placed under the punch-hole notch. It boots Android 11 OS based on Realme UI out of the box. The phone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. It runs on Android 11 OS based on RealmeUI out of the box.

