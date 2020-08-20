Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi will officially launch the Redmi 9 smartphone in India on August 27, 2020. The company shared a teaser of the handset on its official Twitter handle revealing its launch date. The virtual event will commence in India on August 27 at 12 noon. The phone is rumoured to debut as a rebranded model of Redmi 9C that was initially launched in Malaysia this June. Redmi 9 India Launch Teased, Likely to Be Introduced as Rebranded Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C.

According to the teaser, the phone will come with more RAM & more storage. Camera specifications of the smartphone on Xiaomi India's website hint that the upcoming Redmi 9 will be a tweaked version of Redmi 9C. Redmi 9C was launched in Malaysia with a triple rear camera system.

The upcoming Redmi 9 handset also features a similar rear camera module but with dual cameras. Another hint we get about the smartphone to be a tweaked version of Redmi 9C is two colours showcased on the official website i.e. Orange & Blue. The handset will run on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system.

In terms of display, the upcoming Redmi 9 is expected to come with a massive display to offer immersive viewing experience & a massive battery for enhanced battery lifespan.

Given that the device will arrive with more RAM & more storage, we expect Redmi 9 to be a more powerful model as compared to Redmi 9C's 2GB + 32GB variant.

