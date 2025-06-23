Mumbai, June 23: Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has launched its new Redmi A4 5G smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The Redmi A4 5G was already launched in India with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage on Amazon. The new variant comes with more memory, internal storage options, and the same colour options. The Redmi A4 5G with 6GB+128GB configuration is launched in India at INR 9,999.

Redmi A4 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone available under INR 10,000 in India. It stands out due to its 'Premium Halo Glass Sandwich' design and attractive round-shaped camera module on the rear. Redmi's budget smartphone supports Jio True 5G. Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched this device in India in November 2024, and it packed several segment-leading specifications and features. OPPO K13x 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone of OPPO K Series Launched in India.

Redmi A4 5G Specifications and Features

Redmi A4 5G new variant comes with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and has 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The 4GB+64GB variant was launched at a starting price of INR 8,499, and the 4GB+128GB variant was priced at INR 9,499. Redmi A4 5G will be offered in the same Starry Black and Sparkle Purple shades. Besides the RAM and storage, the new smartphone variant comes with similar specifications and features.

Redmi A4 5G has a 6.88-inch HD+ display with 600 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It includes a 5,160mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging support. The smartphone offers a 50MP primary camera on the rear and a 5MP front-facing camera. Redmi A4 5G features Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14, and the company will offer two years of OS and four years of security patches. OPPO Reno 14 Series New Teaser Reveals ‘Glowing Pearl White Design’ With Ultra-Thin Screen Bezels; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Starting Price Ahead of Launch.

The new Redmi A4 5G is powered by the same Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor and comes with Bluetooth 5.3, a virtual RAM expansion option, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack slot. It weighs 212.35 grams and has an 8.2mm thickness.

