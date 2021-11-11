Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9A prices have been officially increased by Rs 300. The price hike could due to the ongoing semiconductor issue affecting chip manufacturers and OEMs. The new prices of Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9A are applicable from today and are bring reflected on Amazon and the Xiaomi India website. Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9A phones with 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB models were priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999. Now both variants cost Rs 7,299 and Rs 8,299 respectively. Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple Colour Variant Launched In India; Prices & Other Details Here.

Both Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9A feature a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Both handsets come powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Redmi 9A Sport gets a 13MP main camera and an AI secondary snapper with an LED flash. At the front, there is a 5MP lens. Redmi 9A Sport comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, Redmi 9A sports a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Both smartphones run on Android 10 based MIUI 11 custom skin. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2021 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).