After launching the Redmi 9A smartphone & Redmi Smart Band, Redmi India is all set to introduce the Redmi 9i smartphone in the Indian market. The handset will be an addition to the Redmi 9 series that comprises of Redmi 9, Redmi 9A & Redmi 9 Prime. The company has also shared a poster of the upcoming phone on its official Twitter & Flipkart revealing its launch date. Redmi Smart Band First Sale Today in India at 1 PM IST via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

As per the poster, Redmi 9 will be launched in India on September 15, 2020, via Flipkart & Mi.com. A dedicated page has also been uploaded on the Mi.com website revealing several key features of the upcoming Redmi 9i.

📢 Entertaℹ️nment & excℹ️tement are both going to be yours! 🤩#Redmi9i - is launching on September 1⃣5⃣ on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo & @Flipkart! Tweet 'ℹ️ AM READY' if you're as excited about the launch as we are! #BigOnEntertainment 👉 Get notified: https://t.co/inhuC48t0k pic.twitter.com/AusAjT0l89 — Redmi India - #RedmiSmartBand is here! (@RedmiIndia) September 9, 2020

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9i will sport a large waterdrop notch display. The device will pack 4GB of RAM & big storage for multi-tasking purpose. The handset will run on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system.

Redmi 9i India Launch

As per the poster, the upcoming budget phone will carry a 3.5mm audio jack & all physical buttons on the right edge of the screen. Redmi 9i is teased with a blue colour. We could expect some more shades from Redmi.

Redmi 9i India Launch

The handset might offer optimisations in cameras, gaming-centric features & a massive battery. As part from this, nothing more is unknown about the Redmi 9i device as of now. The device is likely to be priced around the same range as the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 & Redmi 9 Prime.

Redmi 9i India Launch

