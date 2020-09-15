Xiaomi owned Redmi officially launched the Redmi 9i smartphone in India. The company made the latest addition to its Redmi 9 series. Redmi 9 series consists of Redmi 9, Redmi 9A & Redmi 9 Prime. The handset will go on sale in India on September 18, 2020, at 12 noon via Flipkart & Mi.com. The device will be offered with a discount of Rs 1,700, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Redmi 9i Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Redmi’s Launch Event.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone gets a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels & screen-to-body ratio of 20:9. The handset flaunts a single 13MP rear camera with AI scene detection mode & a 5MP AI selfie shooter.

Redmi 9i Smartphone Launched in India (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Redmi 9i comes powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset clubbed with 4GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The budget phone is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charger in the box. Redmi 9i will be offered in three shades - Nature Green, Midnight Black & Sea Blue. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. Connectivity options include 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE & GPS. Coming to the pricing, Redmi 9i with 4GB & 64GB variant is priced at Rs 8,299 whereas the 4GB & 128GB will be offered at 9,299.

