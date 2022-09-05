Redmi will officially launch the A1 smartphone in India tomorrow. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account. A dedicated landing page is set up on the Xiaomi India website, revealing its colours, design and key specifications. According to the Xiaomi India website, Redmi A1 will come powered by an unspecified MediaTek SoC. Redmi 11 Prime Listed on Amazon, India Launch on September 6, 2022.

It will pack a 5,000mAh battery, an A1 design and three colours. Ahead of its launch, Redmi A1 live image and specifications have been leaked by a tipster Weirdo Guy on Twitter. According to the tipster, the handset will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display and a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

Join us for the global debut of #RedmiA1, the first from the all-new #MadeInIndia #Redmi smartphone series!#LifeBanaoA1 this #DiwaliWithMi! ⏩Blazing-fast Internet 🪙 Digital payments 🤩Clean software 😮Premium leather texture Launch on Sep 6, 12 noon: https://t.co/NV0ncp9aOK pic.twitter.com/H6Tm8TG0GI — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 2, 2022

Redmi A1 is said to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP shooter and an AI lens. Upfront, there could be a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It will be offered in black, blue and green colours. Moreover, the Redmi A1 smartphone might come with 3GB of RAM and is likely to run on Android 12 OS

