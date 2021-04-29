Redmi India has silently increased the prices of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone in the country. The Chinese phone manufacturer introduced the Note 10 series in India last month. It comprises three models - Note 10, Note 10 Pro & Note 10 Pro Max. The base model, Note 10, has received a price hike of Rs 500. Xiaomi Reportedly Planning To Launch a 200MP Camera Smartphone Soon.

The company offers the handset in two versions - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB of RAM + 128GB storage. Both the models have witnessed a price increase, and the same has been listed on Amazon India and the official website.

With current price hike, the base variant - 4GB + 64GB now costs Rs 12,499 against original launch price of Rs 11,999. The bigger 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 14,499. It comes in three colours - Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options.

As far as specs are concerned, the phone gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, 48MP quad rear cameras, 13MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and more.

