Redmi, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the Redmi Note 11 Series in the home market on October 28, 2021. Redmi Note 11 Series will consist of Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ smartphones. On Monday, the company confirmed that the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will come with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery and support 120W fast charging technology. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the main camera for both Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ models. Redmi has also released a promotional poster revealing the camera module. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series Launch on October 28: What We Know So Far.

Redmi Note 11 Pro (Photo Credits: Redmi)

As per the poster, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ will carry a 108MP main camera. The other snappers could be an ultra-wide-angle lens and a telemacro shooter. As per previous leaks, Redmi Note 11 Pro will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, whereas the Pro+ variant will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset.

Redmi Note 11 Series (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Both Pro models are said to carry a refresh rate of 120Hz and an AMOLED display. On the other hand, the Note 11 device is expected to sport a 120Hz IPS LCD panel. Redmi Note 11 Series will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, IR Blaster. Moreover, it will come packed with a 5,00mAh battery and will run on Android 11 OS.

Redmi Note 11 Series (Photo Credits: JD.com)

Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 11 is likely to be priced from CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,000), whereas the Pro model could start from CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700). Redmi Note 11 Pro+ might be priced from CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,700).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2021 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).