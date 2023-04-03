New Delhi, April 3 : Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has revealed all the key specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G smartphone for Indonesia. The Note 12 Pro 4G will be the latest addition in the company’s Redmi Note series.

The new Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G phone will come with similar specifications as the international version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro that was introduced in March 2021. The phone is preparing for launch in Indonesia, which seems to be imminent. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Nord Buds 2 Major Specs and Features Confirmed Prior to Tomorrow’s Launch in India.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Specifications and Features:

As Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It gets powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage that’s expandable through a microSD card. The handset runs on Android 12 OS based MIUI 13. Realme Narzo N55 To Launch in India Soon; Checkout Leaked Details.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro offers a quad cam-setup at its back featuring a 108MP primary lens teamed with an 8MP, 5MP and a 2MP snappers. The phone gets a 16MP selfie shooter. The handset packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. There’s no price or availability details of the device yet, which implies it might launch in May this year.

