Redmi India is all set to launch a new smartphone under its Note 9 offering, which will be introduced on July 20, 2020. As per the new market report, the company will be offering the smartphone with 6GB of RAM. The global variant was launched with 3GB and 4GB options. However, we might not see a 3GB variant at all. The 4GB variant will be the base variant of the Redmi Note 9. Moreover, the internal storage option for the Redmi Note 9 variant will be increased or not, this remains to be seen. The new Redmi Note 9 will sit alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones are already available in the country. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 India Prices Hiked; Becomes Expensive By Rs 500.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Redmi Note 9 costs $199, which is around Rs. 15,100 for the 3GB + 64GB. The mid variant with 4GB + 128GB is priced at $249 that is around Rs. 18,900. The India model is likely to be priced on a similar price tag, but the 6GB RAM option could be priced a little higher. The handset comes in three colours - Forest Green, Polar White, Midnight Grey colour options.

Redmi Note 9 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

On the specifications front, the Redmi Note 9 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset that is mated with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone also gets a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the internal storage.

For photos, the phone gets quad-camera setup housing a 48MP primary shooter along with an 8MP secondary camera and two 2MP sensors. At the front, there will be a 13MP selfie camera housed inside the display cutout. The phone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11. It is backed by a massive 5,020mAh battery supporting up to 18W fast charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).