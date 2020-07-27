Xiaomi's sub-brand 'Redmi' officially launched its Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India last week. The handset will be once again made available for sale in the country. The sale will commence at 12 noon through Amazon India & official Xiaomi website. Redmi Note 9 packs a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, a 5,020mAh battery & much more. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 11,999; to Go on Sale on July 24 via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

The mobile phone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. For photography, the smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup sporting a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 13MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Redmi Note 9 India Sale (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The device comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC & will be offered in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The undisputed champion is fuelled by a 5,020mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charging facility. The smartphone will be made available in three shades - Aqua Green, Pebble Grey & Arctic White.

Redmi Note 9 Camera (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The mobile device runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system. In addition to this, the handset gets Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Infrared, a USB Type-C port, 3G, 4G support & a rear fingerprint sensor. Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for 4GB & 64GB whereas the 4GB & 128GB, 6GB & 128GB cost Rs 13,499 & Rs 14,999 respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).