Xiaomi owned Redmi Note 9 will be once again made available for sale in India today. As a reminder, Redmi Note 9 was launched in the Indian market this July & has been on several flash sales. The online sale will commence at 12 noon via Amazon India & Mi.com. The smartphone will be offered with 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cashback cards, flat 5 percent back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards & no-cost EMI on select cards. Redmi 9A Smartphone & Redmi Earphones Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. For photography, Redmi Note 9 comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 13MP shooter for selfies & attending video calls.

Redmi Note 9 Camera (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger in the box. Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, the phone will be offered in three variants - 4GB & 64GB, 4GB & 128GB, 6GB & 128GB.

Redmi Note 9 India Sale (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Additionally the handset gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Tyepe-C port & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 9 costs Rs 11,999 for 4GB & 64GB model, Rs 13,499 for 4GB & 128GB & Rs 14,999 for 6GB & 128G variant.

