Xiaomi has officially announced that it would be launching the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in the home market on November 26, 2020. Ahead of its launch, the latter has been spotted on Geekbench revealing key specifications ahead of the launch. Previous reports about the phone via TENAA listing revealed the model number - M2007J17C, hinting that it could be a rebranded version of Mi 10T Lite. Now, the Geekbench listing has revealed its specs, suggesting that it will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, 8GB RAM, Android 10 OS and more. Redmi Note 9 5G Series to Be Launched on November 26, 2020; Check Prices, Features & Other Details Here.

The listing hints that the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, which will be clubbed with Adreno 619 GPU. The SoC will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset is expected to run on the Android 10 OS. Technically, the listing on the benchmark site further suggests that it is a rebranded Mi 10T Lite.

Previously leaked TENAA listing has also revealed key information about the handset. It is expected to sport a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with an LCD panel carrying a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is expected to come with a 108MP sensor, unlike the Mi 10T which uses a 64MP lens. The phone is likely to be powered by a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

On the other hand, the regular Redmi Note 9 5G phone will come loaded with a 6.53-inch FHD+ punch-hole display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U or Dimensity 720 SoC, 48MP triple camera, a 13MP selfie shooter, etc. Expect the company to reveal more details about the smartphones during the launch in China next week.

