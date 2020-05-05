Redmi Note 9 Pro Goes on Sale in India; Check Offers & Next Sale Date

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro went on first sale via Amazon India & Xiaomi India's Official website. The company had launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro & Redmi Note 9 Pro Max handsets in the Indian Market this March. Redmi Note 9 Pro was supposed to go on sale on March 17 but due to the coronavirus India lockdown the company postponed the sale date till further notice. Redmi Note 9 Series With A 5,020mAh Battery Launched; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. The base model of Redmi Note 9 Pro is Priced at Rs 13,999 whereas the 6GB & 128GB model costs Rs 16,999. In addition to this, the company has also announced May 6 as the next sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro for customers who couldn't get their hands on the stunning handset today. The second sale will commence tomorrow at 12 pm IST, via Amazon India & official Xiaomi India Website. The mobile phone will be offered with flat Rs 1000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards & Debit Cards. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Postponed Due To Lockdown In India To Fight Against Coronavirus.

We're blown away with the amazing response to today's #RedmiNote9Pro sale! 🤩 You can get your hands on the #PerformanceBeast in the NEXT SALE tomorrow (6th May) at 12 noon! 🤘 Avail ₹1000 off on @ICICIBank Credit Cards & EMI. Get yours via https://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y & @amazonIN! pic.twitter.com/YVYejqch8b — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 5, 2020

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G chipset with Adreno A618 GPU, Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Dot Display with a resolution of 2400x1080 Pixels. The Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone flaunts a quad rear camera module with a 48MP Main Camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter & a 2MP depth sensor. Fuelled by a massive 5,020mAh battery, the smartphone will be offered in three shades - Interstellar Black, Aurora Blue & Glacier White. The device also comes with a 18W fast charging facility, a 16MP front shooter for gorgeous selfies & video calls.