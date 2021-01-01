Xiaomi owned Redmi is reportedly gearing up for the launch of Redmi Note 9T. Ahead of the launch, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench with the name 'Xiaomi M200722G'. A new report has claimed this device to be Redmi Note 9T smartphone as this model number is associated with Redmi Note 9T. Redmi Note 9T was also spotted with the same model number on Thailand's NBTC and on Malaysia's SRIM certification sites. Redmi Note 9T is rumoured to be launched in the global market as a re-branded model of the Redmi Note 9 5G model that was launched in China last month. Xiaomi Mi 10i India Launch Scheduled for January 5, 2021; Check Expected Price, Features & Specifications Here.

Redmi Note 9 5G variant comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options, the 4GB RAM was not introduced in China. So it will be interesting to watch if the global model of Redmi Note 9T would be more competitively priced or not. The Geekbench listing also reveals that the handset might run on Android 10 operating system and is likely to come packed with 4GB of RAM.

The upcoming phone is also listed with ARM MT6853T processor which is associated with Media Dimensity 800 SoC. In addition to this, the listing does not reveal much information. Redmi has not announced anything about the rumoured Redmi Note 9T device. With the device's listing on several certification websites, it seems that the company could make Redmi Note 9T official soon.

