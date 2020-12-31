Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch a new phone under the Mi brand in India next month. Xiaomi India Managing Director 'Manu Kumar Jain' shared a video to confirm the launch of Mi 10i in India. Mi 10i will be launched in the country on January 5, 2021. Manu Kumar Jain said the upcoming phone will be an extension of flagship handsets such as Mi 10, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro & Mi 10 Lite launched this year. Last week, the company had sent the invites for the launch event without providing any specific details of the phone. Mi Note 10 Lite Likely to Be Launched in India As Mi 10i: Report.

According to the reports, the upcoming Mi 10i will be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

A perfect start to the new decade is #ThePerfect10. Launching the all-new #Mi10i where the 'i" stands for India. 🇮🇳 i = Made for India, Made in India, Customised by the India product team. Launching on 05.01.2021. New year, new start!🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZtSV7nYX4H — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 31, 2020

But as per Jain, Mi 10i has been customised, designed for the Indian market and the device will come with a brand-new camera sensor & other customisations. A recent Geekbench listing suggested the Mi 10i with model number M2007J17I that was earlier rumoured to be the Indian variant of Mi 10 Lite.

Mi 10i is expected to come in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB & 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The phone is teased to get quad rear cameras and the company has confirmed that the device will feature a 108MP primary shooter. The handset could be offered in three shades - Blue, Black and Gradient Orange/Blue. Pricing & other details of the phone will be revealed during its launch event.

