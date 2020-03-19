Reliance Jio To Provide eSIM Service Support on The Recently Launched Motorola Razr

Reliance Jio (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Reliance Jio will offer mobile services on an eSim-equipped Motorola smartphone that will start selling in the country from April 2.

"Jio has announced eSIM service support on the recently launched Motorola razr," Jio said in a statement. Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition Specifications Leaked Online Via Geekbench Listing; Likely To Be Launched Soon.

A Jio official said that customers buying Motorola Razr can avail activation of eSim -- embedded sim -- on their doorstep.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), eSIM enabled smartphone shipments are expected to reach 3.5 million by end of this year in India.

Apple had 97.7 per cent market share in eSIM enabled smartphone category in 2019, followed by Google and Samsung, according to the CMR report.