New Delhi: Short video platform Rizzle on Tuesday announced the launch of a "Rimix" feature that allows creators to quickly make video mashups. This feature allows users to make video mashups using two to five videos. Creators can choose existing videos from the Rizzle app or record their own new videos, add a soundtrack of their choice and share their creation with the world. Instagram Introduces TikTok-Like ‘Remix’ Feature on Reels, Here’s How It Works.

Rizzle Rimix (Photo Credits: Rizzle)

"At Rizzle we constantly strive to empower all our users to become creators of content. And with Rimix, we are a step closer to our goal. Rimix allows all our users -- with no to minimum to advanced video editing skills, to create videos and share their stories," Sapna Patel, Marketing Head at Rizzle, said in a statement.

The company said that as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning make it easy for any user to pick and stitch their videos, weave in the music of their choice and create their personalised movies, one does not need extensive prior knowledge of advanced video editing tools to use Rimix. Rizzle said its music library has over 35,000 tracks owing to its partnerships with Sony Music Entertainment and Aditya Music.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2021 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).