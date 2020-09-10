Samsung India officially launched the Galaxy M51 smartphone. The handset will go on the first sale in India on September 18, 2020, at 12 noon via Amazon.in & Samsung.com. The device will be offered with a discount of Rs 2,000 with HDFC Bank cards as an introductory offer on the e-commerce website from September 18 - September 20, 2020. The phone gets a starting price of Rs 24,999. Samsung Galaxy M51 Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M51 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, Samsung' new phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising of a 64MP primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro snapper & a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

The Galaxy M51 comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage expandable up to 512GB. The phone is fuelled by a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging & reverse charging support.

The company claims that the smartphone can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 115 minutes using the bundled charger. The handset runs on Android 10 based One UI Core 2.1 operating system. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M51 with 6GB & 128GB configuration is priced at rs 24,999 whereas the 8GB & 128GB variant costs Rs 26,999.

