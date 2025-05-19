New Delhi, May 19: Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series in September 2025 with design changes and feature upgrades. The series may include four models, which are iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Reports suggest the new “Air” model could replace the existing Plus model. Significant improvements are also anticipated across the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, likely offering noticeable advancements over the iPhone 16 series.

Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17 series between September 11 and 13 during its annual fall event. Before the launch, the company is expected to preview iOS 19 with Apple Intelligence features at WWDC25. Additionally, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with a slim design has raised speculation about whether the upcoming iPhone 17 Air will adopt a similarly sleek profile. iQOO Neo 10 Launch in India on May 26, Will Feature Snapdragon Processor With Massive Battery; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to run on the A19 chip, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models may feature an advanced A19 Pro chip. Apple could bring 120Hz ProMotion displays to all models and may also likely to adopt LTPO OLED panels with always-on display support. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro may come with a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could offer 6.9-inch display. The iPhone 17 Air, rumoured to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet at around 5.5mm, which might come with a 6.6-inch display.

iPhone 17 is expected to come with a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air may include a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro could offer a 48MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and 48MP telephoto camera, along with a 24MP front camera. The Pro Max model is likely to feature a triple 48MP rear setup and a 24MP front camera. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Likely in July 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 series may come with the following prices in India. The standard iPhone 17 could start at around INR 89,900, while the iPhone 17 Air might be priced at approximately INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced at around INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be priced around INR 1,64,900.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2025 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).