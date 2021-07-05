Samsung, the South Korean Smartphone maker is all set to launch its Galaxy F22 smartphone tomorrow in the Indian market. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account and YouTube channel. The device has also been spotted on Flipkart which reveals its key specifications. Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch Confirmed for July 6, 2021; Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

The Galaxy F22 will sport a 6.4-inch sAMOLED Infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset coupled with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy F22 (Photo Credits: Samsung Galaxy)

This is it folks! The #FullOnBlockbuster #SamsungF22 officially unveils tomorrow and it can be all yours. Make all your video or gaming marathons a lot more immersive on the 16.23cm (6.4”) sAMOLED 90Hz Display, and keep them going on with its massive 6000mAH Battery. pic.twitter.com/JoFJHCpsIy — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 4, 2021

For optics, the device will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary snapper. The other three sensors are unknown.

Samsung Galaxy F22 (Photo Credits: Samsung Galaxy)

Samsung Galaxy F22 will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy F22 is likely to be priced under Rs 15,000. The handset will rival the likes of smartphones such as Realme 8 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M32 and more.

