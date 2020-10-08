Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker will officially launch the Galaxy F41 smartphone today in the Indian market. The company has been teasing the handset on Flipkart & the phone marks the debut of Galaxy F series. The online launch event will commence at 5:30 pm IST via Samsung India's YouTube & other social media handles. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart & Samsung.com exclusively after the launch. Samsung Galaxy F41 Smartphone to Feature a 64MP Triple Rear Camera Setup.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy F41 is expected to feature a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display.

Galaxy F41 India Launch (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

For optics, the smartphone will come equipped with a triple rear camera system flaunting a 64MP main lens, the other sensors are unknown. The handset is rumoured to be powered by Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Galaxy F41 India Launch (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The device will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery & will be offered in Black, Blue & Green shades. The handset might get a 3.5mm headphone jack & a single bottom-firing speaker. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy F41 is rumoured to be priced between Rs 15,000 & Rs 20,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).