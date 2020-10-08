Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker will officially launch the Galaxy F41 smartphone today in the Indian market. The company has been teasing the handset on Flipkart & the phone marks the debut of Galaxy F series. The online launch event will commence at 5:30 pm IST via Samsung India's YouTube & other social media handles. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart & Samsung.com exclusively after the launch. Samsung Galaxy F41 Smartphone to Feature a 64MP Triple Rear Camera Setup.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy F41 is expected to feature a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display.

Galaxy F41 India Launch
Galaxy F41 India Launch (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

For optics, the smartphone will come equipped with a triple rear camera system flaunting a 64MP main lens, the other sensors are unknown. The handset is rumoured to be powered by Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

Galaxy F41 India Launch
Galaxy F41 India Launch (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The device will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery & will be offered in Black, Blue & Green shades. The handset might get a 3.5mm headphone jack & a single bottom-firing speaker. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy F41 is rumoured to be priced between Rs 15,000 & Rs 20,000.

