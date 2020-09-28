Samsung Galaxy F41 handset is all set to be launched in India on October 8, 2020 at 5.30 pm IST. This piece of information has been confirmed by Flipkart. Samsung has not provided any information if the launch event will be a virtual one or not. The e-commerce website also reveals several key features of the upcoming Galaxy F41 phone. Samsung Galaxy F41 Smartphone to Be Launched in India on October 8, 2020; Specifications & Features Revealed.

The smartphone will be Samsung's first phone under the new F series. Today, the company revealed that the smartphone will come equipped with a 64MP rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

It’s fun, it’s fabulous, it’s totally #FullOn! With a 6000mAh Battery, 64MP Camera and an sAMOLED Infinity-U Display, the new #GalaxyF41 is all you need to make your friends salty. Launching on 8th Oct, 5:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/k0VdRLekEC — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 28, 2020

In terms of specifications, Galaxy F41 will be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery. The handset will feature a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, a 64MP triple rear camera system & a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

According to the leaks, the device is expected tp be powered by Exynos 9611 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. New reports suggests that the phone could be a rebadged version of the Galaxy M31 handset.

Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Samsung Galaxy F41 is rumoured to come in Black, Blue & Green shades. The phone is expected to get a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a single bottom-firing speaker. The Galaxy F41 is likely to be priced somewhere in the range of Rs 15,000 to RS 20,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).