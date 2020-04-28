Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Smartphone to Get 64MP Main Camera: Report

Galaxy Fold 2 (Photo Credits: IANS)

After launching Galaxy Z Flip in the global market, the South Korean technology giant is working on its next foldable smartphone. To be introduced as a successor to the Galaxy Fold, the smartphone is likely to be called as Galaxy Fold 2. According to the latest rumours and speculations, the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 foldable phone is expected to get the same form factor but will bear a slightly bigger screen. Now, a new report has emerged on the internet claiming that the company will be making some big improvements in the camera section as well. 2020 Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Smartphone Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

According to a new leak from the tipster - Ross Young, the company will be introducing the Galaxy Fold 2 with a triple camera setup at the back. The module will comprise of a 64MP main sensor with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The third sensor will be a 12MP lens, which could be a telephoto lens. It is also speculated that the new camera setup will also get dual-optical image stabilization. Under the hood, the new foldable phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SOC. The company is likely to offer the smartphone in two storage configurations - 256GB and 512GB of internal storage. Samsung’s First Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Leaked Online Via Renders; Check Images.

Moreover, the Galaxy Fold 2 could bear a bigger secondary screen on the front. Previously, rumours were claiming that the Galaxy Fold 2 will sport a quad rear camera module. And, the new leak completely contradicts the previous one. So, it is better to take these rumours with a pinch of salt. On the other hand, Korean publication - ETNews claims that the company has already finalised the design of the Galaxy Fold 2. The smartphone is likely to be offered in two exciting shades - Martian Green and Astro Blue.