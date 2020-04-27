Samsung’s First Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Leaked Online Via Renders; Check Images

Samsung’s First Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

Smartphones with notch-less displays were the hot picks for the year 2019, giving the users the most immersive experience. Now, Samsung too seems to be working on a smartphone with the pop-up selfie camera, which could be launched soon. As punch-hole has become the centre of attraction in 2020, the South Korean phone maker seems a bit late to the party. But, a smartphone from Samsung with a pop-up camera definitely will be interesting. The first images of Samsung's first pop-up smartphone have surfaced online courtesy of OnLeaks. Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition Smartphone Officially Launched; Prices, Features, Specifications & Other Details.

Posted by Pigtou, the render images shows the upcoming phone will sport a similar front design as that of the Galaxy A80, which was something different from Samsung as every phone maker was adopting pop-up camera design.

The render images suggest that Samsung has adopted the same design approach, but have executed it differently. The front design of the phone is clean bearing no notches or punch holes. The bezels on the device are also thin, with chin bearing some bezels adding to the length of the device.

The main underline of the device will be its pop-up camera and the Samsung Galaxy A80 too featured a pop-up camera, but it was used differently with a rotating pop-up camera. Another plus point of Samsung's mystery smartphone could be its price tag. If the market reports are to be believed, the device will be more affordable than the Galaxy A80. However, there are not many details available about this mystery device from Samsung.