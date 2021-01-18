Last week, Samsung Mobile India officially unveiled a new Galaxy budget smartphone in India. Launched at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB variant, Galaxy M02s phone will go on sale in the country tomorrow via Amazon India. The handset was previously introduced in the Nepal market. Samsung’s budget-friendly handset looks stylish with a textured finish at the back. The main highlights are Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery and more. Samsung Will Remove Chargers and Earbuds from Future Phones.

The Samsung phone comes in two variants - 3GB + 32GB & 4GB + 64GB. The other variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 9,999. The phone will be offered in three colours - Red, Blue and Black. It gets a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The sports a waterdrop-style notch upfront housing the front camera.

Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor that will be clubbed with Adreno 506 GPU. The SoC will be paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The company is also offering memory expandable provision via microSD card slot by up to 1 TB.

Samsung Galaxy M02s (Photo Credits: Amazon)

For photography, there is a triple rear camera at the back positioned at the top-left corner in a rectangular module. It consists of a 13MP primary shooter assisted by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 5MP lens for selfies and video calls. It runs on Android 10 with OneUI on top. The budget phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

