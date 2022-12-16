New Delhi, December 16 : The Samsung Galaxy M04 was recently unveiled in the Indian entry-level smartphone market, and now it has gone on sale on Amazon. Today onwards, the Samsung Galaxy M04 will be available for sale to all the prospective customers on e-commerce platform Amazon’s Indian website – Amazon.in.

The South Korean tech giant is eager to grab the attention of the Indian smartphone buyers amid fierce market competition with several Chinese smartphone makers. Hence, Samsung is readying up a slew of new smartphone models across the segments. Let’s take a look at all the details of the affordable Galaxy M04 here. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launching in Early 2023; Find All Specs, Features, Design and Other Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy M04 – Design, Display, Specs, Features & Price :

Being an entry-level model the Galaxy M04 features a basic but pleasant design with an Infinity-V panel and dual rear cameras. The best part of the design is that it has no camera bump offering a sleek visual appeal. It is available in colour options - Shadow Blue and Sea Glass Green.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch Infinity-V HD+ display.

It comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13MP main sensor coupled with a 2MP depth snapper along with an LED flash. There’s also a 5MP front facing selfie cam.

The handset packs in a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset backed by an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU along with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of in-built internal storage space that’s expandable via microSD card.

Samsung is also offering a virtual RAM support of 4GB that it calls the ‘RAM Plus’ feature.

The Galaxy M04 runs on the Android 12 OS with OneUI skin.

The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

It offers dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS connectivity support.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 is available in two configurations - 4GB + 64GB variant that’s priced at Rs 8,499; and 4GB + 128GB variant which is tagged at RS 9,499. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 To Come With Much Larger Cover Display and Invisible Crease, Know More Details Here.

So, if you are looking for an affordable phone with decent specs and features apart from the brand assurance of Samsung, go grab the new Galaxy M04 from Amazon.in.

