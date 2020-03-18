Samsung Galaxy M21 Smartphone With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M21(Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant officially announced the launch of its new smartphone, which is dubbed as Galaxy M21. Launched with a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, the phone maker is looking to tap the budget smartphone space by targeting the young millennials and Gen Z of the century. We have already seen Galaxy M series of smartphones wherein the company had enjoyed success and the Galaxy M31 handset will look to keep the momentum going. Samsung Galaxy M31 With A 64MP Quad Rear Camera Setup To Be Launched in India on February 25.

Moreover, the new Galaxy M21 also brings quite a few new features at an affordable price point. The main underline of the Galaxy M21 are its 48MP triple rear camera and a massive 6000mAh battery. As far as the availability is concerned, the Galaxy M21 will be offered in two storage options - 4GB RAM + 64GB & 6GB RAM + 128GB. The smartphone will be available for sale from March 23 onwards via Amazon India, Samsung official website and selected retail stores.

Coming to the specifications, the phone comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U display. Under the skin, there is in-house developed octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, which is mated up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset comes equipped with a 48MP primary shooter with an 8MP lens secondary shooter. Apple iPhone 9, iPhone 9 Plus To Launch With A13 Bionic Chipset; Reveals iOS 14 Code.

The module also gets third lens, which is a 5MP shooter. Upfront, there is a 20MP snapper for video calls and selfies. Samsung's newest offering in the budget segment is backed by a 6000 mAh battery with 15W fast charger. The phone maker is also offering the smartphone with an option of chat customisation wherein the user can setup up to two accounts for the same messenger for different purposes.