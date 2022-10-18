Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung may launch a new smartphone, Galaxy M54, this year that could feature Snapdragon 888 processor along with a high-refresh-rate screen, and a big battery. The smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, citing a YouTube channel, SamMobile reported. Samsung Developing MicroLED on Silicon for AR Headsets.

The upcoming smartphone will reportedly come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Talking about the camera, it could feature a 32MP selfie camera, a 64MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.

Users may expect 4K video recording through the front and rear cameras, the report said. Samsung Introduces One UI 5 at SDC22, Expands Collaboration With Google.

The smartphone is expected to come powered by a 6,000mAh battery that will be charged with a 25W fast charger. Moreover, it is expected to have a fingerprint reader, GPS, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port as well. Samsung previously launched mid-range smartphones like Galaxy M52 and Galaxy M53, and it looks like Samsung is thinking of making the Galaxy M54 even better, as per the report.

