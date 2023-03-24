New Delhi, March 24 : Global tech company OnePlus has officially announced that it is going to conduct a 'Larger than life - OnePlus Nord Launch Event' in India on April 4.

This launch event is going to introduce the company’s latest budget-friendly handset – the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. OnePlus has also revealed that along with the new phone in the Nord series, it will launch the new affordable wireless earbuds - Nord Buds 2. Let’s take a look at these two devices from OnePlus. OnePlus Nord 3 on the Anvil, To Come With Impressive Specs and Features; Here's Everything We Know So Far.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G – Design & Expected Specs :

The upcoming new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is the successor of the Nord CE2 Lite 5G handset. The CE 3 Lite comes with a fresh design featuring two circular camera layout. The announcement video on the company’s official Twitter account shows the device is a bright lemon green shade that looks youthful. India To Cross $10 Billion Worth Smartphone Exports in Financial Year 2022–23.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to get powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and is expected to be offered in two options – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It will likely run on the Android 13 topped with the OxygenOS 13 skin.

The Nord CE 3 Lite will most probably feature a dual camera setup at the rear, but consist a massive 108MP primary lense coupled with a 2MP macro sensor. The front facing selfie camera is expected to feature a 16MP lens. The device is likely to get juiced up by a 5,000mAh battery pack with 67W SUPERVOOC charging support.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS Earbuds :

The Nord Buds 2 is the successor of the first-gen Nord Buds. Right now details are very scarce about the Nord Buds 2, but it will be the company’s new truly wireless earbuds (TWS) in India. Ging by the official teaser image by the company, the device will look identical to its predecessor, and that it will be coming in a new black colour option.

