Samsung Galaxy S21 series is reportedly confirmed to be launched on January 14, 2021. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared a GIF on its official Twitter account that reads "The Next Galaxy is coming on January 14. The Live stream will start through Samsung's Official Website at 3 PM GMT / 8:30 PM IST". Previous rumours have also claimed that the launch date of Galaxy S21 series could be January 14. As of now, there is no official announcement from the South Korean smartphone maker. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Orders Now Open in the US: Report.

As per the GIF, nothing can be made out but there were several leaks that revealed about Galaxy S21 series' specifications. Samsung Galaxy S21 series will comprise of Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ & Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Invite! The Next Galaxy is coming on January 14. The Live stream will start through Samsung's Official Website at 3PM GMT / 8:30PM IST Excited for the #GalaxyS21 Series? #GalaxyUnpacked #UNPACKED2021 Please credit & link for more: https://t.co/DWl1WBWaDd pic.twitter.com/KJ0YlVVpdD — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 30, 2020

The S21 is likely to feature a 6.2-inch display whereas the S21+ & S21 Ultra phones could sport a 6.7-inch and a 6.8-inch Infinity-O display respectively. For photography, Galaxy S21 Ultra could flaunt a 10MP 10X super-telephoto zoom, a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 10MP 3X telephoto lens.

All three smartphones are expected to be powered by the new Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset for the Indian market whereas Galaxy S21 series in the US & other countries might come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Galaxy S21 series will be offered with up to 512GB of internal storage. Coming to the pricing, Galaxy S21 is likely to be priced at EUR 849 (approximately Rs 76,413) for 128GB whereas the 256GB model could be offered at EUR 899 (approximately Rs 80,900). According to a report, Samsung Galaxy S21+ will be available for EUR 1,049 (approximately Rs 94,406) for the 128GB variant whereas the 256GB model will cost EUR 1,099 (approximately Rs 98,906). Galaxy S21 Ultra will be sold in three variants - 128GB, 256Gb & 512GB. These three variants will be sold at EUR 1,349, EUR 1,399 & EUR 1,529 respectively.

