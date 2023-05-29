Mumbai, May 29: Samsung is working on a successor to the Galaxy S22 series. The new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone is expected to be launched later this year. While there is no confirmation about its price, several details have leaked online.

According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (model number SM-S711B) smartphone will be powered by the company's own Exynos 2200 processor. This will help the South Korean electronics giant to reduce costs. This could bring down the price and help the sales.

Additionally, the upcoming handset will get 6GB/ 8GB LPDDR5 RAM (operating at a fast 6.4 Gbps) and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. Xiaomi Civi 3 Launched With 120Hz OLED Display, Dual 32MP Front Cameras; From Price to Specs, Check All Details Here.

On the back, it is expected to sport a 50-megapixel sensor with a pixel size of 1.0um (GN3), an 8-megapixel Hi-347 sensor (3X telephoto lens, pixel size of 1.0um), and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (IMX258 sensor with a pixel size of 1.12um).

For selfies and video calling, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to feature a 12-megapixel sensor with a pixel size of 1.12um. More details are likely to emerge in the coming weeks. TECNO CAMON 20, CAMON 20 Pro 5G, and CAMON 20 Premier 5G Launched in India: From Price to Specs, Check All Details Here.

Meanwhile, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 by the end of July.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2023 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).