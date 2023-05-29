New Delhi, May 29: TECNO Mobiles has launched the CAMON 20, CAMON 20 Pro 5G, and the high-end CAMON 20 Premier 5G in the Indian market. The highlight of the new series is 'Magic Skin' material technology that ensures that the smartphones are skin-friendly, stylish, and easy to clean.

The TECNO CAMON 20 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. A 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging backs it. Xiaomi Civi 3 Launched With 120Hz OLED Display, Dual 32MP Front Cameras; From Price to Specs, Check All Details Here.

The dual SIM smartphone runs Android 13 with HiOS 13 and features an In-display fingerprint sensor. On the back, it sports a 64MP rear camera setup with an RGBW sensor and quad-LED ring flash. For selfies, the new handset features a 32MP front camera with dual LED flash.

The TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB/ 256GB storage. A 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging backs it.

The dual SIM smartphone runs Android 13 with HiOS 13. It has an In-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C. On the back, the CAMON 20 Pro sports a 64MP rear camera setup with an RGBW sensor, OIS, and quad-LED flash. For selfies, it gets a 32MP front camera with dual LED flash.

The TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G shares most of its features with CAMON 20 Pro 5G. However, it gets 512GB storage and 45W fast charging. On the back, the handset sports a 50MP rear camera setup with an RGBW sensor, ultra-wide camera, macro option, and octa-ring flash. It also gets VC liquid cooling tech. OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Limited Edition Coming to India – Check Price, Specs, and Other Details.

TECNO CAMON 20, CAMON 20 Pro 5G, CAMON 20 Premier 5G Price

The TECNO CAMON 20 is priced in India at R 14,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It will be available from May 29th on Amazon.in. The TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models, respectively. It will be available from the 2nd week of June. The company has not revealed the price of TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G.

