New Delhi, May 25: Xiaomi has introduced its latest smartphone, the Civi series, in China. This device boasts a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 12-bit OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing support for 1920Hz PWM dimming and Dolby Vision.

The new handset is powered by a custom Dimensity 8200-Ultra chip featuring a portrait engine and 4000mm² stainless steel VC liquid cooling. OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey Limited Edition Coming to India – Check Price, Specs, and Other Details.

The Xiaomi Civi 3 comes in four colour options - Rose Purple, Mint Green, Adventure Gold, and Coconut Grey. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, allowing it to charge up to 100% in approximately 38 minutes.

For photography, the smartphone features a Sony IMX800 sensor as its primary camera. It supports a 1G+6P ultra-clear glass lens and optical image stabilization (OIS). It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera (120-degree field of view) and a 2MP macro camera.

The Civi 3 sports dual 32MP front cameras (housed within the punch-hole) with a standard autofocus lens and a 100-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. It also offers AI Super Sense Four Soft light and 5 cool/ warm light effects. Both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording 4K videos. iQOO Neo8 Pro Launched Debuting MediaTek’s New Dimensity 9200+ Chipset; All Key Details Inside.

Xiaomi Civi 3 Price

The Xiaomi Civi 3 is priced at 2499 yuan (approx Rs 29,245) for the 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. The top-end model (with 16GB RAM, 1TB storage) comes at 2999 yuan (approx Rs 35,100). Sales will start in China on May 31. There is no confirmation about the Indian price tag as yet.

