Mumbai, February 8: The Samsung One UI 7 update is expected to roll out soon for all eligible Galaxy smartphones, with key performance improvements and new Galaxy AI features. However, reports suggest that Samsung has likely delayed the One UI 7 stable update until March. The reports say the delay was caused by a mistake in the last beta update.

Regardless of the delay, people are curious whether the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S23 One UI 7 Update will be rolled out. Samsung's latest OS update is expected to roll out for many devices this year; however, the question remains when the users will get it. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series already came with One UI 7 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box. Samsung One UI 7 Update: Check List of Eligible Galaxy S Series, Galaxy A Series, Galaxy M Series and Galaxy F Series to Get Latest Android 15 Update, Know Date and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S23 One UI 7 Update Timeline, Eligibility

For its Galaxy S24 series, Samsung promised to offer seven years of updates, while the Galaxy S23 was promised five years' worth of updates. Therefore, the devices are already eligible for the Android 15-based Samsung One UI & update for 2025. The update is expected to include bug fixes, performance upgrades and AI features. It may also address issues related to the battery and other functions. Reports have suggested that the One UI 7 could arrive next week. However, the company has yet to confirm the official timeline of the launch. iQOO 12 Updates Extension Announced Before iQOO Neo 10R Launch, Know What It Offers to Owners of iQOO’s Flagship Smartphone.

Why Did Samsung One UI 7 Update Get Delayed?

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will get a new One UI 7 fourth beta update to address the screen colour calibration problem faced in the third beta update. Samsung already fixed this issue in the fourth update; however, it will be rolled out soon for all users. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy 24 and Samsung Galaxy S25 owners have been disappointed by the development and have not received the update sooner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).