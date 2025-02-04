Mumbai, February 4: The Samsung One UI 7 update is expected to roll out soon and allow users to experience the latest Android 15 OS on smartphones. The One UI 7 update launch is anticipated to address several key improvement areas and offer a host of new AI features to Samsung phones. Android 15 is already available with the Galaxy S25 series and has also been rolled out by several companies in their newly launched devices out-of-the-box.

The Samsung One UI 7 update is also expected to include security upgrades and bug fixes, such as a screen dimming feature that turns itself on after the battery goes below 5%, not allowing users to choose whether they want a bright display or not. According to rumours, the Android 15-based Samsung One UI 7 update may be rolled out in the first half of 2025. Galaxy G Fold May Be Samsung’s 1st Tri-Fold Smartphone; Check Expected Launch Date and Other Details.

Samsung One UI 7 Update, Release Date and Expected Features

Samsung has already introduced its One UI 7 beta to the testers in multiple countries, including India, Germany, Poland, Korea, the UK and the US. Reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series would likely get the first update of the Samsung One UI 7 update in February 2025. Then, the update may be rolled out to other devices, including tablets and other Galaxy smartphones. The expected One UI 7 rollout is between February 15 to 20. Following the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy S23 smartphones will likely get the update in the following month. In March 2025, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 may also receive the update alongside the Galaxy S23 series.

From April to May 2025, the Samsung One UI 7 update is expected to arrive on the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 devices. Later in Mid-2025, the other smartphones in the budget and mid-range, including the Samsung Galaxy M series, F Series, and A series, will reportedly get the update. Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong Not Guilty: Court Upholds Decision on 2015 Merger Case Involving Fraud and Other Irregularities.

List of Devices Eligible for Samsung One UI 7 update

Galaxy S Series:

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A Series:

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A24, Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A14 5G

Samsung Galaxy A05, Galaxy A05s

Galaxy M Series:

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M54 5G, Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, Galaxy M34 5G, Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Galaxy F Series:

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, Galaxy F54 5G

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G

Galaxy Tab Series:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

The Samsung One UI 7 update is expected to roll out soon to all the applicable devices starting this month.

