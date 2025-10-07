New Delhi, October 7: Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone series, which is expected to debut early next year. While the company has not officially confirmed the details, leaks and reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series may include the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra models. The upcoming series is anticipated to come with advanced specifications and features.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature a sleek design with slim bezels, hinting at a premium look and feel. As per a report of Times Now, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may see minor improvements in its camera setup. The S26 Ultra is expected to come with a quad camera setup. Samsung could make subtle enhancements to the sensors to deliver better performance and bring advanced features for photography. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may be launched at a price of INR 1,34,999. Vivo V60e Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Vivo’s First 200MP Main Camera Smartphone Launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a new privacy display feature. The leaked details suggest that users may be able to enable an automatic privacy mode, allowing the phone to detect public spaces and secure sensitive information. As per multiple reports, Samsung’s upcoming privacy display will likely use Flex Magic Pixel technology, and it is said to be exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra model. Moto G06 Power Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything about Newly Launched Motorola’s New G Series Budget Smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and may include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a 200MP Sony primary camera, along with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. It will likely be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

