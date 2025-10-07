New Delhi, October 7: Vivo V60e is launched in India with advanced specifications and features. The smartphone is equipped with Vivo’s first-ever 200MP primary camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor and comes with a large battery. Vivo V60e price in India starts at INR 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

The Vivo V60e comes with a slim design and weighs around 190 gm. It is launched in two colour options, which include Elite Purple and Noble Gold. The smartphone features Diamond Shield Glass protection to enhance durability and provide resistance against scratches. Moto G06 Power Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything about Newly Launched Motorola’s New G Series Budget Smartphone.

Vivo V60e Specifications and Features

The Vivo V60e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor and runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The smartphone is available in three storage variants, which include 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, local peak brightness of 1600 nits, and a resolution of 2392 × 1080 pixels.

The Vivo V60e camera setup includes a 200MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera. It comes with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and includes a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The company offers five years of security updates. It also supports Google Gemini and comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating for protection against water and dust. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launch in India on October 10, Teased With ‘No Shake Cam’ for Stable Videos; Check Specifications and Other Details.

Vivo V60e Price in India, Pre-Booking and Sale Details

Vivo V60e price in India starts at INR 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at INR 31,999, while the smartphone with the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at INR 33,999. The pre-booking for the Vivo V60e begins today, and the sale in India is set to start on October 10, 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vivo India Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

