Mumbai, October 7: Motorola's new Moto G06 Power has been launched in India in the budget segment with various unique features and specifications. The latest smartphone comes with a large battery, dual-camera design, and attractive colour options. Moto G06 Power features powerful cameras on both the rear and front, along with a large display with a high refresh rate.

Moto G06 Power is offered in India in three unique and attractive shades – PANTONE Tendril, PANTONE Tapestry, and PANTONE Laurel Oak. The rear body comes with vegan leather, providing a premium experience for customers while holding and using it. Vivo V60e Launched in India With 200MP Camera, Pre-Booking Begins Today; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Moto G06 Power Price in India

Motorola has launched its latest budget smartphone in India under INR 10,000. The Moto G06 Power price in India is INR 7,499, and customers can buy it from the official Motorola website, Flipkart, and other leading retail stores. They can also avail themselves of discounts offered by these platforms. The device will be available with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Moto G06 Power sales will begin in India on October 11, 2025.

Moto G06 Power Specifications and Features

The new Moto G06 Power budget smartphone comes with several segment-leading specifications and features, including a 7,000mAh large battery with 18W fast-charging support. Motorola claims it will offer 65 hours of backup through work, play, and more. The smartphone also features a 6.88-inch large display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Motorola allows users to expand the 4GB LPDDR4X RAM up to 12GB using RAM Boost. Moto G06 Power is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, offering performance expected in the budget segment. It is paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The smartphone runs on an Android 15-based OS, and the company promises two years of SMR updates. HMD Touch 4G Launch Today in India Likely with Retro Design; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Moto G06 Power features a 50MP primary camera with FHD video recording at 30 fps and an 8MP front camera. Additionally, the smartphone offers an IP64 water and dust resistance rating, Bluetooth 6.0, dual SIM support with one microSD card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi, Google Gemini integration, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos speaker support, and more.

