Mumbai, February 13: Samsung has officially commenced internal testing for its next-generation mobile interface, One UI 9, well ahead of the expected mid-2026 release cycle. The software was recently detected on Samsung’s internal test servers, appearing alongside several high-end devices, including the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

The early appearance of these builds indicates that Samsung is prioritising stability for its next major software leap. While the current focus for consumers remains on the impending launch of the Galaxy S26 series, which will debut with One UI 8.5 later this month, the shift toward One UI 9 development marks the beginning of the company's 2026-2027 software roadmap. Android 17 Beta 1 Pulled After Announcement, Features Highlight AI and Desktop Mode.

Evidence of a Third Foldable Device

Technical logs from the test servers have revealed a particularly interesting development: a mysterious third foldable device. Carrying the model number SM-F971U, the device was spotted running a build version designated as F971USQU0AZB1. This discovery has fuelled speculation that Samsung may expand its foldable portfolio in the second half of 2026.

Industry rumours suggest this third handset could be marketed as the "Galaxy Wide Fold," though Samsung has not officially confirmed the name. This device is being tested alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8, suggesting all three models could be unveiled simultaneously during the company's traditional July "Unpacked" event.

Internal Testing Scope and Current Support

Currently, the list of devices identified in the One UI 9 testing phase is limited to Samsung’s premium foldable category. In addition to the unreleased 2026 models, the existing Galaxy Z Fold 7 has also appeared on the test servers. This is considered an unusual move, as the Fold 7 has yet to receive the One UI 8.5 update scheduled for later this year.

The testing is strictly internal, meaning the firmware is not available for public beta or download. Samsung typically conducts these "behind-closed-doors" evaluations to refine system performance and integrate new Android features before the software enters a public testing phase closer to the official launch date.

Roadmap for Current Galaxy Users

For users of current Samsung hardware, the primary focus remains the rollout of One UI 8.5. This interim version is expected to bring various AI enhancements and performance optimisations. After the Galaxy S26 series introduces the software this month, older eligible Galaxy devices are projected to begin receiving the update starting in late April. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Confirmed on February 25; Check Details, Know More About Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event.

As Samsung nears the completion of its One UI 8.5 deployment, more devices are expected to be added to the One UI 9 testing registry. This will likely include the Galaxy S series and flagship tablets as the company prepares its ecosystem for the next iteration of Android.

