Seoul: Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled its latest flagship smartwatches -- Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro -- with several health features, including insightful sleep tracking. The Galaxy Watch5 will start at $279 for the Bluetooth version and $329 for the LTE version. Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch5 Pro will cost $449 for the Bluetooth version and $499 for the LTE version. Both the watches are available for pre-order in select markets starting on August 10, with retail availability beginning on August 26. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launched; First Sale on August 26, 2022.

"We are dedicated to giving our Galaxy Watch community the tools, data and resources needed to not only understand their overall health and wellness better, but to coach them on their journey," TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The time has come. Introducing the watch that knows your sleep best. #SamsungUnpacked Learn more about the new #GalaxyWatch5 series: https://t.co/E9rWFlmxWY pic.twitter.com/qk81qvlsJU — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 10, 2022

The Galaxy Watch5 Large 44mm comes in graphite, sapphire, and silver colour options and the Small 40mm option in graphite, pink gold, and silver, which features a Bora Purple strap. Galaxy Watch5 Pro will be available in black titanium and gray titanium finishes.

Galaxy Watch5 is equipped with Samsung's unique BioActive Sensor that uses a single unique chip that combines three robust health sensors -- Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis -- to deliver extensive readings that include heart rate, blood oxygen level, and even stress level.

In addition, users can get a deeper understanding of their heart health by monitoring blood pressure and ECG -- right from their wrist. These two features are only available in select countries. The temperature sensor uses infrared technology for more accurate readings, even if the temperature of your surroundings changes.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch5 Pro features enhanced Sapphire Crystal that better resists any wear and tear and a durable titanium casing that protects the display with a protruded bezel design. Galaxy Watch5 Pro is said to have the largest battery in a Galaxy Watch as the company said it is 60 per cent larger than Galaxy Watch4. Both smartwatches offer faster-charging capabilities and run Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 3.5). Additionally, One UI Watch4.5 offers a fuller typing experience, and an easier way to make calls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2022 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).