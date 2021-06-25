Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the coming months. A couple of months ago, we had heard several key specifications and features of both devices. Now a known tipster has revealed the official-looking renders of both smartphones. Evan Blass shared the official-looking renders of both foldable phones on his Twitter account. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Renders & Specifications Leaked Online.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Photo Credits: Evan Blass)

As per leaked renders, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with an S-Pen and feature a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. A previous report had claimed that the handset is likely to come with an under-display front camera but as per the renders shared by the tipster, it looks like the smartphone might sport a punch-hole cut instead. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 appears slimmer than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 when unfolded.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Photo Credits: Lets Go Digital)

On the other side, Galaxy Z Flip's leaked image looks identical to that which was surfaced in May 2021. As per the image, the foldable phone will get dual rear cameras next to the secondary display. The smartphone will come with a dual-tone finish and a metal frame. Apart from this nothing more is unknown. We expect Samsung to release few teasers of both foldable before their launch.

