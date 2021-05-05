Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Galaxy Z Flip 3 soon. Ahead of the launch, its renders and specifications have been tipped online. Earlier this week, a leaked video promo of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was spotted online and based on the promo, Lets Go Digital has teamed up with a graphic designer called Giuseppe Spinelli to create 3D images of the upcoming foldable phone. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price & Specifications Leaked Online, Likely to Be Launched Later This Year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Photo Credits: Lets Go Digital)

As per the leaked images, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will sport a dual-tone design. It gets a black-coloured top section which features the secondary screen and a vertical dual rear camera setup. The remaining portion of the phone is likely to come in different shades. As per a new report, the handset could be offered in eight colours - Purple, Green, Black, Beige, Blue, Gray, White and Pink.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Photo Credits: Lets Go Digital)

For optics, the foldable phone is expected to flaunt a 12MP main shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there might be a 10MP selfie shooter and the main screen of the device is likely to come with a punch-hole design. The foldable handset is likely to be made available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone is expected to be priced around $1,499 (approximately Rs 1,10,754).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).