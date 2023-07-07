New Delhi, July 6: South Korean giant Samsung on Thursday said that consumers can pre-reserve its next generation of foldable devices. Customers can pre-reserve Samsung’s next generation foldable devices by paying Rs 2,000 on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and Flipkart or by visiting Samsung’s stores and leading retail outlets. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Foldable Smartphone’s Real-Life Image Leaked Online Offering Design Details Ahead of July Launch.

According to the company, pre-reserved customers will get benefits worth Rs 5,000 on the purchase of Samsung’s next generation of foldable devices that will be unveiled globally on July 26."A new cultural driver is coming. Come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives," the company said in a statement. Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung Upcoming Smartphone May Not Come With Rumoured Dust Resistance Feature.

"It's going to make you want to Join the flip side. The event is scheduled to be held on July 26 in Seoul, Korea, a place where traditional culture and futuristic visions intersect to inspire global trends and game-changing innovation," it added. The company confirmed last month it will be announcing next-generation foldables, which means that both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to be unveiled. Since the introduction of the first Galaxy Fold in 2019, Samsung has been continuously enhancing its foldable phones and innovating the consumer experience.