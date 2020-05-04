Super Flower Moon 2020 Date and Time: How and When to See the Fourth and Final Supermoon of This Year

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is time for celestial lovers to rejoice, as the Super Flower Moon looms large just after sunset on May 7, 2020. To those who could catch the 2020s three stunning supermoons so far, have got another chance to enjoy the celestial event. Make sure, you don’t miss it this time, as this is your last chance to see a supermoon in 2020, the next one is not until April 2021. Yes, Thursday’s Super Flower Full Moon 2020 is the fourth and final Supermoon of this year. You might have a lot of queries about the May Super Flower Moon, how and where to see the celestial event, being the top. We are here to answer all your questions, including how and when to watch the Super Flower Moon this week. Super Flower Full Moon 2020 Date and Time: Everything You Need to Know About the Final Supermoon of This Year.

Super Flower Moon 2020

The Supermoon is a full moon that is at 90 percent of its closes distance to the Earth in that given orbit. It appears bigger and brighter in the sky! Thursday’s Supermoon won’t look like a flower. It is called Super Flower Moon because it accompanies springtime’s colourful blooms.

Super Flower Moon 2020: Date and Time

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Super Flower Moon 2020 will occur on May 7, Thursday. The full moon phase will occur at around 10:45 Universal Time, which is 4:15 pm at Indian Standard Time (IST). During the time, in most parts of India, it will be daylight. We may not see them as a whole at the start, but the Super Flower Moon can be observed more clearly, towards the late evening.

How and When to See Super Flower Moon 2020?

The best time to see any full Moon and especially a Supermoon is when it is close to the horizon. You do not really need anything apart from knowing the appropriate time to see the rise of the Super Flower Moon. The best time to watch the Super Flower Moon, is during the late evening. For countries like India, the moon is set to rise at the time, when it will significantly be daylight, due to which the moon may not be visible. It is advisable to wait for a few more minutes, and once the sky starts getting dark, you will be able to enjoy the Super Flower Moon, enhancing the beauty up there, in the sky.

The next time the moon comes closes to Earth, while in its full phase is next year, to create a Super Pink Moon. So, sky gazers should not miss this one and enjoy the celestial event, the fourth and final Supermoon of this year.