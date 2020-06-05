Chandra Grahan 2020 Date and Sutak Time in India: What is Upachaya Grahan? Everything You Should Know About June 5 Strawberry Moon Eclipse

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Eclipses have caught the imagination of humans for the time immemorial. This year seems to be a great one for those who enjoy witnessing celestial events, as there are six eclipses set to occur. The first penumbral lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, was in January and the second one for this year is set to grace the sky tonight on June 5. Skygazers in parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, South America, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antarctica will be able to view the celestial phenomenon. The June 5 Penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 is popularly called the ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse.’ June’s penumbral lunar eclipse is called Upachaya Grahan in Sanskrit. As the hours set-closer, in this article, we bring you the Chandra Grahan 2020 date and sutak time, the meaning of Upachaya Grahan, and everything else you should know about June Penumbral Lunar Eclipse or Strawberry Moon Eclipse. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date and Timings in IST: How to Watch Strawberry Moon Eclipse Live Streaming Online in India Despite Cloud Cover of Monsoons.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. When this happens, the planet blocks some of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon’s surface and also covers all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow. The process is called the penumbra. 2020 Eclipses Calendar With Dates and Time: From June 5 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse to Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21, List of Celestial Events to Occur This Year.

Chandra Grahan 2020 Date and Sutak Time

The lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2020 is scheduled to occur between June 5 and June 6. The penumbral lunar eclipse will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 (IST) and reach maximum eclipse at 12:54 am on June 6, when the faint shadow completely engulfs the Moon. The penumbral lunar eclipse will end at 2:34 am on June 6, 2020. Sutak is referred to the time when one is prohibited from doing any auspicious work. Some also restrict themselves in touching the idol of Gods and Goddesses during the period. The doors of temples are also closed. Sutak period occurs 9 hours before the lunar eclipse is being observed. However, this year, the sutak period will not be valid because it is Upachaya Chandra Grahan. Lunar Eclipse Myths and Legends: From Signs of an Apocalypse to Jaguar Attack on Moon, Interesting Tales to Know Ahead of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse in June 2020.

What is Upachaya Chandra Grahan?

The Strawberry Moon Eclipse will not be visible to the naked eye, as the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. The June’s penumbral lunar eclipse is Upachaya Chandra Grahan, as the Sun, the Earth and the Moon are not properly aligned. Since, it is not entirely a grahan because the Moon does not get darkened during the eclipse, the sutak period will not be observed this year.

June has two celestial events lined up. After today’s Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, people will brace themselves for Solar Eclipse, which scheduled to occur on June 21. In addition, the year 2020 has two more lunar eclipses—one to occur in July and the fourth and last lunar eclipse is set to be held in November, 2020.