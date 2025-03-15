Washington DC, March 15: Several states in America will witness another round of noisy insects this year as cicadas return to the county after the "cicada-geddon" in 2024. The noisy insects, which have been silent for a few months now, will come out and make buzzing noises in spring 2025. This year, the group of cicadas known as "Brood XIV" will emerge from the ground during spring and start looking for a mate.

What Are Cicadas?

It must be noted that cicadas are a family of about 3,000 species of sound-producing insects. They usually emerge in the spring season. According to WebMd, cicadas are known for the loud noises they make. While cicadas are present every year, some species appear every 13 or 17 years. The buzzing sound that cicadas make is part of the courtship ritual, during which male species produce the noise to attract female species. Cicada Geddon Invasion in US: Trillions of ‘Zombie’ Insects to Emerge From Ground in Rare Natural Phenomenon in 221 Years, Say Report.

When and Where Will the Cicadas Emerge?

Brood XIV is said to be more spread out than some others, which means there could be large gaps between the affected areas. The cicadas of Brood XIV emerge from the ground every 17 years. The last time the Brood XIV emerged was when US President George W Bush was nearing the end of his presidency. According to the University of Connecticut, Brood XIV is the second-largest periodical brood of cicadas and is likely to impact 13 states across US.

The areas which are likely to be affected include portions of Southern Ohio through Kentucky and Tennessee, parts of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. Additionally, patches of Brood XIV territory are also said to be present in northeast Georgia, central Pennsylvania, Long Island, New York, Cape Cod, and Massachusetts. Some cicadas are also expected to appear at Indiana, Maryland and New Jersey as the cicada brood's territory runs up against state borders.

Gene Kritsky, Professor Emeritus of Biology at Mount St Joseph University, said that cicadas are likely to emerge in late spring when the soil temperature reaches between 64 and 65 degrees. This means that cicadas can appear from April and are likely to stick around for about four to six weeks. She also said that cicadas will start emerging around the third week of April in northern Georgia as warm weather conditions are likely to hit there first. Brood X Cicadas Invasion in US: What Are the Cicadas? Why Are They Swarming Back After 17 Years? Should You Be Worried? All You Need to Know About the Creepy Billion-Bug Arrival.

Although cicadas make loud mating songs and have an intimidating appearance, they are not dangerous. Kritsky also said that once cicadas emerge, they will start producing buzzing sounds to attract their mates. Once the mates are found, the females cicadas will lay eggs in the trees. This will be followed by the death of all adult cicadas. Post this, cicada nymphs will be born who will then drop to the ground and burrow their way into the soil to begin their 17-year cycle by feeding off of the roots of grass and trees.

