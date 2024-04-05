Cicada Geddon Invasion in US: Trillions of ‘Zombie’ Insects to Emerge From Ground in Rare Natural Phenomenon in 221 Years, Say Report

While cicadas usually emerge in the eastern regions of the United States, this year's extremely large number of cicadas is due to two distinct broods emerging simultaneously just after the April 8 solar eclipse.

World Team Latestly| Apr 05, 2024 08:50 AM IST
A+
A-
Cicada Geddon Invasion in US: Trillions of ‘Zombie’ Insects to Emerge From Ground in Rare Natural Phenomenon in 221 Years, Say Report
Cicada Geddon (Photo Credit: Pixbay)

New York, April 5: A rare natural phenomenon that hasn't occurred since 1803, two groups of cicadas are about to emerge from the underground in the United States, making it the largest cicada emergence in 221 years. A trillion cicadas will emerge from the earth in 17 US states in April as part of their life cycle. They will then lay their eggs in the soil once more and perish nearby trees. John Cooley, an expert in cicadas at the University of Connecticut, dubbed it "cicada-geddon." Temperature signals are the main reason cicadas emerge from the earth. As nymphs, they spend years below and wait for the proper temperature in the soil before coming to the surface.

They dwell underground for the most of their existence, where they consume plant root fluids. Then they emerge from the earth in large numbers to mate and recommence the cycle, which is in line with their 13 or 17-year cycles. 

Cicada Geddon Invasion in US: Trillions of ‘Zombie’ Insects to Emerge From Ground in Rare Natural Phenomenon in 221 Years, Say Report

While cicadas usually emerge in the eastern regions of the United States, this year's extremely large number of cicadas is due to two distinct broods emerging simultaneously just after the April 8 solar eclipse.

World Team Latestly| Apr 05, 2024 08:50 AM IST
A+
A-
Cicada Geddon Invasion in US: Trillions of ‘Zombie’ Insects to Emerge From Ground in Rare Natural Phenomenon in 221 Years, Say Report
Cicada Geddon (Photo Credit: Pixbay)

New York, April 5: A rare natural phenomenon that hasn't occurred since 1803, two groups of cicadas are about to emerge from the underground in the United States, making it the largest cicada emergence in 221 years. A trillion cicadas will emerge from the earth in 17 US states in April as part of their life cycle. They will then lay their eggs in the soil once more and perish nearby trees. John Cooley, an expert in cicadas at the University of Connecticut, dubbed it "cicada-geddon." Temperature signals are the main reason cicadas emerge from the earth. As nymphs, they spend years below and wait for the proper temperature in the soil before coming to the surface.

They dwell underground for the most of their existence, where they consume plant root fluids. Then they emerge from the earth in large numbers to mate and recommence the cycle, which is in line with their 13 or 17-year cycles. Brood X Cicada Invasion In the US: Everything You Need To Know About The Insects That Come Out Every 17 Years.

While cicadas usually emerge in the eastern regions of the United States, this year's extremely large number of cicadas is due to two distinct broods emerging simultaneously just after the April 8 solar eclipse.

Reports state that the last time two distinct broods—broods XIX and XIII—emerged simultaneously was in 1803. Reports say it will happen again in 2244. Cicadas usually do not pose a threat to people, animals, home gardens, or crops. Because they aerate the soil, give predators something to eat, and enrich the soil with nutrients, they can benefit the ecosystem.

Trillions of these incredible critters emerge from the Earth and scale trees, making for an incredible sight and experience.It's like an entire alien species living underneath our feet and then some prime number years they come out to say hello, Georgia Tech biophysicist Saad Bhamla told the Associated Press. Locust Invasion in India: Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Use Drones to Spray Chemicals And Fight Tiddi Dal Attack.

Massospora is the fungal infection that causes cicadas to change into "zombies". Periodic cicadas become infected with this fungus, which takes over their body and changes the way they behave. They are essentially transformed into "zombies" as the fungus eats away at them from the inside out while they still move and act normally.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2024 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Cicada Geddon insects Natural Phenomenon United States Zombie Insects
You might also like
AI Creates Topless Photo of Woman: Washington’s Lottery Removes 'Test Drive a Win' App After User Claims Artificial Intelligence Created 'Pornographic' Picture of Her
Viral

AI Creates Topless Photo of Woman: Washington’s Lottery Removes 'Test Drive a Win' App After User Claims Artificial Intelligence Created 'Pornographic' Picture of Her
AI Creates Topless Photo of Woman: Washington’s Lottery Removes 'Test Drive a Win' App After User Claims Artificial Intelligence Created 'Pornographic' Picture of Her
Viral

AI Creates Topless Photo of Woman: Washington’s Lottery Removes 'Test Drive a Win' App After User Claims Artificial Intelligence Created 'Pornographic' Picture of Her
Want to Reverse Your Biological Age? Millionaire Bryan Johnson is Selling His Anti-Aging Secret for USD 343; Know All About it Here
Viral

Want to Reverse Your Biological Age? Millionaire Bryan Johnson is Selling His Anti-Aging Secret for USD 343; Know All About it Here
UN Security Council Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza After United States Withholds Veto
World

UN Security Council Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza After United States Withholds Veto
Cyber Scam in Mumbai: Senior Citizen From Mulund Loses Rs 8.6 Lakh to Fraudster While Trying To Buy US Dollars, Case Registered
News

Cyber Scam in Mumbai: Senior Citizen From Mulund Loses Rs 8.6 Lakh to Fraudster While Trying To Buy US Dollars, Case Registered
News

Cyber Scam in Mumbai: Senior Citizen From Mulund Loses Rs 8.6 Lakh to Fraudster While Trying To Buy US Dollars, Case Registered
Google Trends Google Trends
Chelsea vs Man United
50K+ searches
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
10K+ searches
CUET PG Answer Key 2024
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Chelsea vs Man United
50K+ searches
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
10K+ searches
CUET PG Answer Key 2024
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly
Close
gamingly