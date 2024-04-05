Cicada Geddon Invasion in US: Trillions of ‘Zombie’ Insects to Emerge From Ground in Rare Natural Phenomenon in 221 Years, Say Report

New York, April 5: A rare natural phenomenon that hasn't occurred since 1803, two groups of cicadas are about to emerge from the underground in the United States, making it the largest cicada emergence in 221 years. A trillion cicadas will emerge from the earth in 17 US states in April as part of their life cycle. They will then lay their eggs in the soil once more and perish nearby trees. John Cooley, an expert in cicadas at the University of Connecticut, dubbed it "cicada-geddon." Temperature signals are the main reason cicadas emerge from the earth. As nymphs, they spend years below and wait for the proper temperature in the soil before coming to the surface.

They dwell underground for the most of their existence, where they consume plant root fluids. Then they emerge from the earth in large numbers to mate and recommence the cycle, which is in line with their 13 or 17-year cycles.

While cicadas usually emerge in the eastern regions of the United States, this year's extremely large number of cicadas is due to two distinct broods emerging simultaneously just after the April 8 solar eclipse.

Reports state that the last time two distinct broods—broods XIX and XIII—emerged simultaneously was in 1803. Reports say it will happen again in 2244. Cicadas usually do not pose a threat to people, animals, home gardens, or crops. Because they aerate the soil, give predators something to eat, and enrich the soil with nutrients, they can benefit the ecosystem.

Trillions of these incredible critters emerge from the Earth and scale trees, making for an incredible sight and experience.It's like an entire alien species living underneath our feet and then some prime number years they come out to say hello, Georgia Tech biophysicist Saad Bhamla told the Associated Press.

Massospora is the fungal infection that causes cicadas to change into "zombies". Periodic cicadas become infected with this fungus, which takes over their body and changes the way they behave. They are essentially transformed into "zombies" as the fungus eats away at them from the inside out while they still move and act normally.

