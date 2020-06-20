New Delhi, June 20: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday informed that Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are most likely to receive the monsoon rainfall from June 22 and June 23. IMD stated that region may see rainfall due to the further advancement of monsoon.

Informing more, IMD said, "Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of monsoon over some more parts of Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh during June 22-23. It is likely to cover Uttarakhand, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, parts of Haryana & Punjab and eastern Rajasthan on June 24-25." Monsoon 2020 Update: Monsoon to Hit Delhi-NCR Around June 25, Says IMD.

Here's what IMD said:

Among other details, the Met Department also predicted that the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur and Bahraich. Earlier on Friday, IMD had said that southwest monsoon is unlikely to progress further till June 21, however, conditions may become favourable for its advancement in Delhi and Haryana around June 25.

